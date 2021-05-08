Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: In what can be called a warm-up for the UEFA Champions League final later this month, Manchester City and Chelsea will cross swords in their upcoming fixture in Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (May 8). With 80 points, Manchester City are firmly placed at the top of the points table and are all but assured to win the title. However, a thumping win in this fixture will officially declare the Cityzens as champions. On the other hand, Chelsea are in fourth place in the Premier League standings and are well on their way to yet another top-four finish. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other MCI vs CHE match details. Manchester City Eye Brighton Midfielder Yves Bissouma As Potential Replacement for Fernandinho.

Manchester City have been absolutely phenomenal this season and are on the verge of winning two prestigious titles within 20 days. Moreover, they are coming off a 2-0 triumph over PSG in the Champions League semi-final. On the other hand, the Blues might be underdogs for this fixture, but they defeated reigning La Liga Champions Real Madrid 2-0 in their last assignment and would be confident ahead of this fixture. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. MCI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Chelsea Football Match.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Chelsea match in the Premier League will be played on May 8 (Saturday). The game will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

