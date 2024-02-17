Defending champions Manchester City are in a rich vein of form in all competitions. Pep Guardiola’s men are second in the league, two points shy of Liverpool with a game in hand. They look certain to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League while also marching strongly in the FA Cup. A second treble cannot be ruled out given the way they perform in the business end of the season historically. They play host to Chelsea this evening where a win should keep them marching towards the title. Opponents Chelsea barely manage to stay in the top half of the table but they have three victories in their last five games, something to build on to as they face this tough tie. Lyon 1-0 Nice, French League One 2023-24: Orel Mangala Scores Winner for Renaissanant Lyon.

Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Gomez, and Mateo Kovacic will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Josko Gvardiol has been ruled out of the tie due to an injury. Kevin de Bruyne has been in sublime form ever since making his return from a lengthy lay-off while Erling Haaland remains more than a handful to contain for any opposing defenders.

Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Thiago Silva, and Romeo Lavia are the players missing out for Chelsea. Christopher Nkunku will lead the attack with Conor Gallagher behind him as the playmaker. Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson are set to be utilised on the wings by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City are set to face Chelsea in a home match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 17. The Manchester City vs Chelsea match will be played at Etihad Stadium and it starts at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Brazilian Serie A 2023-24: Gremio Sign Argentina Winger Cristian Pavon.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Chelsea match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City have not lost in their last 11 games across all competitions. They could make light work of Chelsea in this game.

