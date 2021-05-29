The Champions League 2020/21 boils down to an all-English final between Premier League champions Manchester City and Chelsea. The game also pits two of the finest coaches in the modern game – Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola in the finals. Chelsea have surprised everyone by booking their place in the summit clash after their disastrous start to the campaign under Frank Lampard. They have beaten the likes of Real Madrid on their way and are fully confident to take down their more fancied opponent tonight. Manchester City on the other hand are in their maiden final after years of choking in the knock-out stages. Check Chelsea's Predicted Starting XI For UCL Clash Against Manchester City.

Manchester City are likely to adopt a false nine system with either Kevin de Bruyne or Bernardo Silva operating as a forward. Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are good attacking options from the bench should the game stretch a bit. Rodri at the base of midfield will do the sweeping role while Riyad Mahrez and the mercurial Phil Foden provide width. The partnership between John Stones and Ruben Dias has been a huge hit and all eyes will be on the duo in the finals. Check Manchester City's Predicted Starting XI For UCL Clash Against Chelsea.

N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy have been declared fit for the finals, in a massive relieve for the Blues. Timo Werner is an unpredictable striker whose finishing can be a bit wobbly but brings in brilliant game intelligence. Mason Mount is one of the first names on the team sheet and Hakim Ziyech is another sure starter on the wing. Thiago Silva is a leader in the backline for Chelsea and brings with himself the calming influence, much needed for big games.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Manchester City vs Chelsea match UEFA Europa League 2020-21 final will be played at the Estadio do Dragao Stadium in Porto on May 30, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Manchester City vs Chelsea Final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea Final clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the Final match online for fans in India.

Chelsea have hit poor form just when it mattered the most and their FA Cup loss to Leicester City bears testament to the fact. They will make it difficult for Manchester City in the finals but will not be able to stop them from lifting the cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2021 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).