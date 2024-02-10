Manchester City will be looking to occupy the top slot in the English Premier League standings albeit temporarily, when they take on Everton at home. Pep Guardiola’s side is second in the league currently with 49 points from 22 games, two shy of leaders Liverpool, who have played a game more. Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal was a welcome result for Manchester City as it gave them to find a way in this three-horse title race which promises to go down to the wire. Manchester City heads into the game on the back of a five-game winning run and this has been characteristic of them towards the business end of the campaign in the past as well. Opponents Everton are winless in the last five and have dropped into the relegation zone. Manchester City versus Everton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:00 pm IST. Manchester United Great Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Arrives in India on His Maiden Visit.

Erling Haaland will lead the attack for the home side and he will have the mercurial Julain Alvarez and Erling Haaland behind him as the attacking midfielders. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva are not conventional wingers but their technical ability makes them an automatic pick in the playing eleven. Rodri at the base of the midfield will run the show again for the champions.

Andre Gomes, Dele Alli, Arnaut Danjuma, and Abdoulaye Doucoure are the players missing out for Everton due to injuries. Idrissa Gueye will sit back and shield the backline, allowing James Garner and Amadou Onana to venture forward. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the central striker for the visitors and he will need to hold the ball well in the final third. Brentford Strongly Condemn ‘Vile Harassment’ As Ivan Toney Faces Racist Abuse Online.

When is Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will go up against Everton in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 10. The Manchester City vs Everton match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Everton match on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Everton football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Everton are down on confidence and facing a side like Manchester City is not an ideal situation. Expect an easy win for the hosts.

