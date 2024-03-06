Manchester City will face Copenhagen in the second leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie at the Etihad Stadium. The defending champions are on the front foot here with a 3-1 lead and they will be confident of going through. Pep Guardiola’s men are going strong in the league and the FA Cup and a dominating performance in Europe so far means they are gearing for another treble. The brand of football they played at the weekend against city rivals Manchester United was brilliant, to say the least. Copenhagen are third in their domestic league and they have lost thrice in their last five matches. They will need a herculean effort from their squad to even match the intensity of their opposition. Manchester City versus Copenhagen will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Bayern Munich 3–0 Lazio, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Harry Kane Scores Brace As Bavarians Enters Quarter-Final.

Jack Grealish is likely to miss a month of football with a groin injury. Erling Haaland will lead the attack with both Julian Alvarez and Kevin de Bruyne deployed as the attacking midfielders. Phil Foden has been the best player at the club this season and single-handedly won the game for Manchester City in the Derby. Rodri continues to be the heart-beat of this team at the base of the midfield.

Viktor Claesson, Lucas Lerager, Theo Sander, and David Khocholava are the players missing out for Copenhagen due to injuries. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Elias Achouri will be deployed on the wings Jordan Larsson is the lead striker for the side and he will need to come up with goals against a top side. Real Sociedad 1–2 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As Paris Saint Germain Qualify for Quarter-Final.

When is Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City will host FC Copenhagen in the second leg of the round of 16 tie in UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Thursday, March 7. The UCL round of 16 match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. For Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Manchester City will likely make light work of Copenhagen again and win convincingly.

