Manchester City and Liverpool will meet at the Etihad Stadium for a top of the table clash with both the teams making a bright start to the campaign. Manchester City, the defending champions, have managed 28 points from 12 matches while the Reds are just point off them at second. Liverpool are on a five game unbeaten run that includes three wins. Jurgen Klopp has got his new look squad playing his brand of fast attacking football which he is known for. After a poor last season, they look set to challenge for top honours this term. Manchester City are relentless and their home form has contributed heavily to them dominating the league. Manchester City versus Liverpool will be streamed on the Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 6:00 PM IST.

Liverpool will be without the services of Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson, and Stefan Bajcetic while the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch are all facing late fitness tests to determine their availability. Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz as a front three have flair and goalscoring ability and Manchester City will need to keep a tab on their movements. Alexis Mac Allister has the tough job of keeping Rodi under check.

Rodi was not involved in the international break due to fitness issues but he is all set to feature at the base of City midfield. Phil Foden and Jack Grealish injured themselves while playing for England and are a major doubt for the contest. Jeremy Doku has been in sensational form since arriving in England and the Reds will do well to stop the talented winger out wide.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will host Liverpool in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, November 23. The match is set to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Liverpool match on Star Sports Select Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. This game will have goals in it but expect Manchester City to find a way to beat their opponents.

