Manchester City will be looking to climb to the top of the English Premier League, when they take on Luton Town in the English Premier League. With Arsenal and Liverpool in action tomorrow, Pep Guardiola’s men have the perfect opportunity to exert pressure on them with three points here. After a pulsating draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League, the defending champions will shift their focus on their domestic commitments. Opponents Luton Town got a much-needed win over Bournemouth in their last game, giving them hope in the relegation battle. They start the contest in the 18th spot and have a tough battle on hand, to avoid the drop. Manchester City versus Luton Town will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry ‘Virtually’ Swap Jerseys as Good Luck for Upcoming Tough Matches.

Ruben Dias will partner John Stones in defence for Manchester City with Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji as full-backs. Kevin de Bruyne did not feature against Real Madrid but he is all set to play a key role in this game. Erling Haaland has not been in the best of forms recently and needs a solid performance here to get back his confidence.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Elijah Adebayo, Tom Lockyer, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown, Dan Potts and Amari’i Bell are all missing in action for Luton Town. Carlton Morris plays up top in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Jordan Clark will sit deep and shield the backline for the viistors while Ross Barkley creates chances for his forward line, that also includes attacking midfielders Andros Townsend and Tahith Chong. Premier League Set To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology for EPL 2024–25 Season.

When is Manchester City vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will face Luton Town in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, April 13. The Manchester City vs Luton Town match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Luton Town match on Star Sports Network TV Channels. For more Manchester City vs Luton Town la viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Luton Town football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City will most likely win this match and intensify the Premier League 2023-24 title race.

