Manchester City will host city rivals Manchester United with Pep Guardiola’s men looking to close the gap with league leaders Liverpool at the top. They are currently second with 59 points from 26 games, four short of the Reds but with a game in hand. Arsenal too are in sublime form and the defending champions can ill afford to drop points here. The Manchester derby is equally important for Manchester United as they head into the game on the back of a shock loss to Fulham at home. The result left them 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa and struggling in the race for Champions League qualification. Manchester City versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 9:00 pm IST. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea Secure Fighting Draw Against Brentford; Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool Bag Wins.

Jack Grealish suffered another injury setback and is now ruled out for a few weeks with a groin injury. Josko Gvardiol has not recovered from an ankle problem and will not be part of the matchday squad. Erling Haaland is in sublime form and United will do well to keep him quiet in the attacking third. Kevin de Bruyne and Julian Alvarez form the attacking midfield partnership with Rodri shielding the backline.

Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount, Anthony Martial, and Rasmus Hojlund are the big names missing for Manchester United due to injuries. Casemiro scored the winner for his side in the last game but his primary role this evening will be to shield the backline while Kobbie Mainoo tries and dictates temp. Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford will be key for the visitors on the counter. Bayern Munich Extends Contract With Eric Dier Till 2025; Former Tottenham Hotspur Set to Extend Stay in Germany Despite Thomas Tuchel's Potential Departure in Summer.

When is Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City is set to host Manchester United in a high-octane Premier League 2023-24 clash on Sunday, March 3. The Manchester derby will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season in India. Hence fans in India will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Manchester United match on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City at home, play football on the front foot. They could inflict heavy damage on Manchester United this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2024 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).