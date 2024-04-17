Manchester City and Real Madrid played out a pulsating 3-3 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie. The two quality teams will be pushing for ascendency as they gear up for the decider at the Etihad this evening. In a topsy turvy game that had chances created at both ends, both the teams did not hold back and opted to be on the front foot. Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti are master tactician and this will be the ultimate test for them. Real Madrid were knocked out by Manchester City last season and the Los Blancos will be wary of the threat. PSG Footballers Chant 'MVP, MVP' to Ousmane Dembele in Dressing Room After His Match-Winning Performance Against Barcelona in UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal (Watch Video).

Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, and Nathan Ake are all likely to start for Manchester City in this tie. Erling Haaland was criticised for his performance in Spain and the Manchester City striker will be eager to make amends for it. He was on target in the Premier League over the weekend, but this will be a test for his skills. Kevin de Bruyne was unwell in the last leg but is all set to start in this game.

An early booking for Aurelien Tchouameni in the previous game with Manchester City means he is suspended for the tie. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo will start as the two forwards and the the mercurial Jude Bellingham slots in as the attacking midfielder. Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde will keep things moving in midfield. Eduardo Camavinga plays as the central defensive midfielder.

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the second leg of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Thursday, April 18. The UCL quarterfinal second leg match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Barcelona Fans Come Up With ‘Vinicius Die’ Chants Before Clash Against PSG in UCL 2023–24, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD TV channels in India. For online Manchester City vs Real Madrid live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Manchester City will make lives difficult for Real Madrid but the game could well be decided on penalties.

