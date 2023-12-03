Tottenham Hotspur made a bright start to their Premier League campaign under new boss Ange Postecoglou but have hit a stumbling block of sorts with three defeats on the bounce. It gets further tougher for them as they visit the Etihad Stadium to take on defending champions Manchester City, who are in pursuit of Arsenal for the top spot. Manchester City themselves have not won in their last two attempts which is a rarity for them under Pep Guardiola, drawing against Chelsea and Liverpool. The hosts have a brilliant record at home and they will be confident of getting the job done at home. Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur Likely To Be Out for Two Months Due to Ankle Injury.

John Stones is nearing a return to first-team training while Kevin de Bruyne continues to be unavailable for Manchester City. Jeremy Doku has made the left-wing spot his own leaving no space in the starting eleven for Jack Grealish. Erling Haaland will lead the attack with Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva behind him as the attacking midfielders. Phil Foden will once again get the nod on the right wing.

Rodrigo Bentancur has suffered yet another long-term injury in what is another setback for the midfielder. The Tottenham Hotspur player is out for the next few months with an ankle ligament injury. Heung Min Son will play as the striker with Dejan Kulusveski behind him as the second striker. Brennan Johnson and Bryan Gil should be selected to play out wide and their role will be crucial with the visitors looking to counter-attack with pace. Premier League 2023–24: Anthony Gordon’s Strike Helps Newcastle United Beat Manchester United 1–0; Arsenal Extend Lead at Top of Points Table With 2–1 Victory Over Wolves.

When is Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 3. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Liverpool match on Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City will be charged up for this game as Pep Guardiola seeks a response from the champions. Expect the hosts to secure an easy win here.

