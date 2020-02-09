Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2019–20 Fixture Postponed Due to Storm Ciara

Manchester City Ethiad Stadium (Photo Credits: Twitter/@WestHam)

Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League 2019-20 encounter at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester have been postponed due to bad weather conditions and concerns over the safety of supports with storm Ciara approaching. Defending champions City, who are 22 points behind league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League points table, were set to host relegation-battling West Hamm at home hoping to cut down the massive point-gap with Liverpool. But with extreme weather conditions prevailing in around the United Kingdom (UK), the game had to be called off. A rescheduled date for MCI vs WHA is yet to be announced. Storm Ciara: Hundreds of Flights Cancelled in UK.

A statement from the club read: “Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed. This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United. Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course.” Pep Guardiola's Candid Admission on Champions League Success: 'Time at Manchester City Will Be Failure Without European Glory'.

Manchester City vs West Ham Postponed

⚠ MATCH POSTPONED ⚠ Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s @premierleague match against West Ham has been postponed. 🔵 #MCIWHU #ManCity pic.twitter.com/6tcPM4t5OM — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 9, 2020

Match Postponed

⚠ MATCH POSTPONED ⚠ We can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture against @ManCity has been postponed due to safety concerns caused by extreme weather conditions.https://t.co/oi5OWWd6gW — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 9, 2020

Man City Club Statement

Club Statement: "This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United. Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course."#MCFC | #MCIWHU — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 9, 2020

City vs West Ham fixture was scheduled to start at 04:30 pm GMT time and 10:00 pm IST. But with country battled severe weather conditions since early Sunday morning, the fixture had to be postponed. The MET office in the UK has already issued a warning with winds expected to at 50-60 MPH throughout the day in the country. Manchester City men’s match wasn’t the only sporting event called off.

Storm Ciara Weather Update

City Women’s subsequent match against West Ham was also called off as was England Women’s Six Nations Rugby match against Scotland. The match was supposed to be held in Glasgow but has now been postponed. Meanwhile, Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women’s fixture in the Women’s Super League was also called-off. The tickets match was sold-out and a full house was expected.