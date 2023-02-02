Manchester United have released an official statement after their suspended footballer Mason Greenwood had the rape and assault charges dropped against him. The young striker was accused of attempt to rape and assault by former girlfriend Harriet Robson, who had also shared horrifying pictures to prove her point on social media. Greenwood was subsequently charged with one count of attempted rape, a count of assault and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and was arrested by the police. Manchester United suspended the player last January as well. Big Relief for Mason Greenwood! Attempted Rape and Assault Charges Against Suspended Manchester United Footballer Dropped.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Manchester United stated that the club will ‘conduct its own process’ before making any further comment. The full statement read, “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining the next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.” Raphael Varane, World Cup Winner With France, Announces Retirement From International Football.

The charges against Greenwood was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, who claimed, as quoted by the Mirror, “the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction,” adding, "In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case. We have explained our decision to all parties. We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”Greenwood’s United contract runs till 2025 and it remains to be seen what happens next in this case.

