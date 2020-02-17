Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hits Out at Paul Pogba’s Agent Mino Raiola

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mino Raiola (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Paul Pogba has not played for Manchester United since December last year and has just made seven appearances in the Premier League for the Red Devils this season. With the Frenchman on his way to full fitness, the 26-year-old’s agent Mino Raiola turned heads when he recently said that Paul ‘wouldn’t mind’ moving to Juventus in the summer. And Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not taken kindly to these comments and has hit back at the player's agent by saying ‘Paul is our player and not Mino’s’. Manchester United vs East Bengal: Nothing Confirmed at This Stage.

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United has always been a subject of debate for various people around the world. But the Red Devils manager Ole Solskjaer has shut down any speculations of him leaving in the near future and the rumours sparked by Raiola. ‘I've not spoken to Mino that is for sure. And, no, I haven't sat down and told Paul to tell Mino what he should say. Paul is our player and not Mino's’ said the United Manager. ‘Well of course I’d like to say that as soon as he gets fit he’ll be good enough to play and I’m sure Paul’s desperate to play for us again. As a player the last thing you want is to be is injured and not being able to contribute to your team.’ Solskjaer added. Neymar Reveals His Five-a-Side Dream Team With Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba.

Solskjaer also gave an update on Pogba’s injury saying that he will be back soon. ‘He’s started running on the treadmill so he’s getting closer. It’s been a long haul so hopefully, we can see him back soon.’ ‘Paul’s a footballer and he wants to play football. He knows he has to work hard now to get back to his best as he’s been out for so long. It’s a challenge as well for him to get back to his shape.’ Added the United manager.

Paul Pogba will not be available for Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea but is expect3d to return soon. The Red Devils are ninth in the points table, six points off the top 4 spots so Pogba’s comeback will be key for the record English champions if they want to secure a place in Europe’s elite footballing competition in the upcoming campaign.