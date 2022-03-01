Manchester United, according to reports, have already stepped up their efforts in signing a new manager for the next season. United are currently managed by Ralf Rangnick, who would step into a consultant role after the season. Rangnick had replaced Ole Gunnar Solksjaer last year after United experienced a string of poor results. Manchester United's football director John Murtough confirmed this development, stating that the club wants to be back to 'challenging' for domestic and European accolades. He said, "We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season." Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani Set to Part Ways in Summer

"I want to reiterate however that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies. We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles," he added, as quoted by Sky Sports.

According to various sources, Manchester United are likely to appoint either one of Mauricio Pochettino or Erik hen Tag. Pochettino has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a long time now and the rumours started gaining momentum when reports emerged that Pochettino was not happy at PSG and would quit at the end of the season. Leeds United Appoint Jesse Marsch As New Head Coach Until June 2025

Manchester United have managed to somewhat get their campaign back on track and are now placed fourth on the Premier League 2021-22 points table. But they face stiff competition from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur. Already having been eliminated from domestic cups and out of contention for the Premier League, United's best chance to save this season would be a top-four finish. A Champions League victory cannot be counted out though after the Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16.

