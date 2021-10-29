After disappointing displays in recent weeks, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has come under tremendous pressure. It was understood that the record English champions were looking at Antonia Conte to replace the 48-year-old at the helm but according to recent reports, the Red Devils have cooled down their interest in the Italian coach which means that the Norwegian could have a chance to turn around the season. Cristiano Ronaldo To Become Father Again, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Pregnant With Twins, Check Announcement Post by Manchester United Star!

As per Daily Star, Manchester United are losing interest in Antonio Conte due to the expense involved in hiring the Italian manager. The former Chelsea and Juventus boss was considered as a possible replacement to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to him being available at the moment and his winning pedigree but it is understood the record English champions believe it is too expensive to hire him.

It is understood that Antonio Conte’s demands both on a personal and sporting level have raised doubts about his appointments. The Italian is assumed to demand a contract until 2025 worth an estimated £18m-a-season. In addition, the 52-year-old wants to bring his own backroom staff and sign new players in the coming transfer windows to suit his system.

These high demands has forced the Manchester United hierarchy to evaluate their decision of appointing Antonio Conte at this moment. It is understood that the Premier League outfit hasn’t ruled out the Italian completely but he is no longer the first choice option which could mean extended time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United have had a poor run of results in recent times as despite comeback wins in Europe, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tem have been on the end of overwhelming defeats in the Premier League, losing heavily against Leicester City and arch-rivals Liverpool. The Red Devils are ninth in the table, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

