Manchester United have reportedly contacted Ajax for the potential signing of promising Brazilian Antony, Fabrizio Romano reports, with newly appointed coach Erik Ten Hag pushing his club for the deal personally. The Red Devils are yet to sign a single player in this summer transfer window as of now, with speculation of their star player Cristiano Ronaldo's potential departure circulating. After the sacking of Ralf Rangnick, Erik Ten Hag took over the coaching responsibilities at Old Trafford and vowed to build a strong squad which can compete at the highest level. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portugal Star Reportedly Contemplating Manchester United Exit Over Lack of Club’s Transfer Activity in Summer Window.

According to reports, Manchester United are very interested in signing Antony and they have already started talks with the Brazilian's entourage. Newly appointed United's manager, who coached Ajax till the end of this season, is pushing Red Devils' management to go for Antony's signing anyhow.

Antony situation. Manchester United are really interested and already had contacts to explore potential deal - not the only club, but with ten Hag pushing. 🇧🇷 #MUFC Been told player’s camp now asking Ajax to listen to bids for Antony this summer, even if price tag will be high. pic.twitter.com/OELd3cxASi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

The young Brazilian winger, who netted 12 goals and assisted ten times, had been playing under Ten Hag quite a long time before the latter's move to Old Trafford.

The winger reportedly wants to leave Ajax and try his luck elsewhere. He and his entourage have asked Ajax management to listen to suitable bids in this transfer window even if the club's asking price is high. Many are of the view that Manchester United will be able to land Antony this summer as they will be pushing hard for a signing to strengthen their squad for next season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2022 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).