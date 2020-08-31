Manchester United have agreed on a transfer fee Donny van de Beek with Ajax. The Red Devils have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie club for the signing of the Dutch international. Reports state that both clubs have agreed on a 40m Pounds transfer fee for the 23-year-old, who will sign a deal until 2025. The Premier League club have also agreed personal terms with Van de Beek, who is set to become United’s first signing in this summer transfer window. He will be completing his medicals soon with the signing also set to be confirmed next week. Premier League Transfer Update: Leeds Breaks Its Own Transfer Record, Signs Rodrigo From Valencia for USD 40 Million.

Van de Beek has attracted interest from several of Europe’s top clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, having excelled for Ajax in the past three seasons. United though have beaten both the Spanish giants to secure the 23-year-old’s signature. The Red Devils have tracked the midfielder for over a year now and had earlier expressed interest in signing him last January before eventually moving for Bruno Fernandes. Claudio Bravo Transfer News Latest Update: Former Barcelona and Manchester City Goalkeeper Signs for La Liga Club Real Betis.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from Barcelona in recent weeks following the appointment of former Dutch coach Ronald Koeman. Van de Beek was also close to joining Real Madrid last summer before the deal broke through. United also had been monitoring the midfielder for a while now and expressed their interest once it was evident that the player was keen on a move to Old Trafford.

He has made 175 appearances for Ajax in the last three seasons after coming through their academy and has scored 41 goals. Van de Beek was key to Ajax’ run to Champions League semifinals in 2019 and had scored four times in the UCL that season. The energetic midfielder had also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain but United were always ahead in the race.

Van de Beek will further bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield as he attempts to mount a title challenge this season having secured Champions League football with a third-place finish last season. The club are still in the market for Jadon Sancho and are also expected to add one striker and a centre-back to their ranks this term.

