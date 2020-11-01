Manchester United take on Arsenal in the English Premier League with the Red Devils determined to climb up the points table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are flying high in Europe at the moment with wins over PSG and RB Leipzig but domestically they languish at 15th . But it is still early days in the league and if United can win both their games before the international break, the situation change can change drastically. Arsenal come into the contest on the back of two defeats and Mikel Arteta is feeling the pump for the first time in his Arsenal reign. Arsenal have a poor record at Old Trafford and will have to play well to get a positive result there. Manchester United versus Arsenal will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 10:00 pm IST. Paul Pogba To Retire From France National Team? Manchester United Star Brands Rumours As 'Unacceptable Fake News'.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are set to come back into the Manchester United starting eleven after a brilliant cameo against Leipzig. Scott McTominay is set to replace Nemanja Matic as the holding midfielder. Anthony Martial is still unavailable for Manchester United in the league owing to his dismissal against Tottenham Hotspur. Both Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood are pushing for a start and it is the latter that could get the nod.

Arsenal are short at the back with David Luiz joining the likes of Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari as defenders struggling with injuries. Thomas Partey has not had the impact he would have liked so far since moving from Atletico Madrid and tonight presents an opportunity for him to shine. Skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is another Arsenal player who has been poor at the start of the campaign and in need of goals to lift his morale.

Manchester United vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on November 1, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Arsenal match on Star Sports channels.

Manchester United are a quality side and if they can find an early goal against Arsenal, securing three points should not be difficult.

