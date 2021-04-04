Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in IST: Manchester United return to action on Sunday when they host Brighton in their next Premier League fixture. United were beaten 3-1 by Leicester City in their most recent fixture before the two-week break. The defeat knocked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men out of the FA Cup but United are still comfortably placed second in the Premier League points table although chances of silverware now look slim with the Europa League United’s only chance to win any trophy this season. United are second in the league table. Carabao Cup 2020-21 Final: 8,000 Spectators Allowed for Final Between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur As Test Event.

But they are 17 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played two matches more and are on 74 points. Brighton are just six points outside the relegation zone after 29 matches and will need to keep accumulating points to keep it that way. Graham Potter’s side also enter this clash on the back of two confidence-boosting wins over Relegation battling Newcastle United and Southampton. Brighton have, however, lost each of their last five meetings against United in all competitions and have never won at Old Trafford. Erling Haaland Transfer News Update: Manchester City Prioritise Borussia Dortmund Striker’s Signing Ahead of Lionel Messi.

When is Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Brighton match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on April 5 (Sunday night). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Brighton match live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India so fans can watch the live-action on Star Network. Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 3 will be live telecasting the match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans looking for how to watch the live streaming online of Manchester United vs Brighton match can follow the live action on Disney+Hotstar. Jio and Airtel users can also watch the MUN vs BHA match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

