Manchester United’s quest for silverware continues as they take on Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. The Red Devils have been stunning form post the World Cup campaign and going strong in all the competitions they are part of. One thing that new manager Erik Ten Hag has been able to achieve in his short time in charge of the club is turning Old Trafford into a fortress it once was. With important games coming up against Manchester City and Arsenal in the league, the Dutchman could opt for changes to give his regular stars some rest. Opponents Charlton Athletic are 12th in the English League One but the spirit of cup competitions is such that an upset is always on the cards. Manchester United versus Charlton Athletic starts at 1:30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? CR7 Can Make Al-Nassr Debut in Friendly Against Paris Saint-Germain.

Jack Butland, who recently made a loan switch to the January transfer window, could see himself starting for Manchester United between the sticks. It will be a return of ‘McFred’ for the home team with both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen getting a breather. Anthony Martial will lead the attack for the hosts and the Frenchman will be flanked by Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. Harry Maguire, who has been linked with a move away from the club, should start alongside Victor Lindelof.

Joe Wollacott is a long-term absentee for Charlton Athletic with a fracture and he is joined on the sidelines by Mandela Egbo and Diallang Jaiyesimi. Ryan Innis and Lucas Ness at the heart of defence will have a tough time keeping the United’s attackers at bay. George Dobson will sit deep and orchestrate play and try and bring the forward players like Jayden Stockley and Corey Blackett-Taylor in the contest. Gareth Bale, Five-Time UEFA Champions League Winner With Real Madrid, Retires From Football.

When is Manchester United vs Charlton, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester United vs Charlton quarterfinal match in Carabao Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Old Trafford. The EFL Cup match will take place on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Charlton, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sadly, fans in India cannot watch EFL Cup 2022-23 matches on TV as there is no official broadcaster available. So, the Manchester United vs Charlton Carabao Cup 2022-23 match live telecast won't be available in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester United vs Charlton, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

With the absence of official broadcaster, there will be no live streaming online available of Manchester United vs Charlton EFL Cup 2022-23 match. However, fans can try watch live streaming of the matching by trying out some VPNs. It should be a routine win for Manchester United although there will not be much goals.

