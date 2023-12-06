Manchester United welcome Chelsea at Old Trafford in a mid-week contest with both sides needing a win to climb up the points table. The Red Devils have been highly inconsistent this term and head into the game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Newcastle United. The club is in a mini turmoil of sorts with Erik ten Hag under mounting pressure to turn around the season. It certainly does not get easy with dressing room leaks suggesting him losing the players. Chelsea are further behind at 10th under Mauricio Pochettino and his project has failed to gather any momentum. There is no dearth of quality players though in the Chelsea attack and they will be up for the game. Manchester United versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:45 am IST. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United Bars Reporters After Stories About Manager Erik Ten Hag as Problems Mount for Dutchman Ahead of Chelsea Match.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will form the centre-back pairing for Manchester United with Luka Shaw returning to left-back. Rasmus Hojlund has endured a torrid campaign in the league and is in dire need of a goal. Marcus Rashford’s body language in games has been very poor and the English winger will have to step up and be counted. Kobbie Mainoo has looked the part at the senior level and should get another opportunity.

Nicolas Jackson leads the attack for Chelsea and he will have Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk behind him as the attacking midfielders. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are the deep-plying playmakers for Chelsea and the duo can dictate the tempo of the game against any side. Luton Town 3-4 Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24: Declan Rice's Last Minute Goal Help Gunners Move Five Points Clear of Liverpool in EPL Title Race (Watch Video Highlights).

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League 2023-24 on Thursday, December 7. The match is set to begin at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Chelsea on Star Sports Select 2/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Chelsea football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United are short of confidence and their pattern of play has been non-existent against big clubs. Expect the visitors to secure an easy win here.

