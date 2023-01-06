High flying Manchester United begin their FA Cup journey with a home game against Everton with the hosts looking to retain their momentum. The Red Devils have won all the games they have featured in since the post-World Cup campaign resumed and are looking good under manager Erik Ten Haag. The trophy drought at Old Trafford has gone one for a quite some time now and with the team active in the League Cup, the FA Cup represents another opportunity for the side to end it. They are not set to spend big in the winter transfer window, which adds pressure on the existing squad but is a challenge they will relish. Opponents Everton head into the contest on the back of a poor run of results which has seen them slid to the relegation zone. Another loss and Frank Lampard is in danger of losing his job. Manchester United versus Everton will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Gianluca Vialli Dies at 58: Former Italy Striker Passes Away After Fighting Pancreatic Cancer.

Donny Van de Beek suffered a possible injury against Bournemouth and it marked another dark chapter in his Manchester United reign. Anthony Martial is not fully fit as well and a decision will be taken about his inclusion just prior to the game. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane will return as the centre back pairing for the home side. Antony has looked a bit below par in the last few matches and needs a good game under his belt. Marcus Rashford should start the game with Allejandro Garnacho an option from the bench.

Amadou Onana is available for Everton after suspension and should start in a midfield three alongside Idrissa Gueye and Alex Iwobi. Demarai Gray is the in-form player in attack for the visitors and he is capable of scoring world class goals as the one seen against Manchester City recently. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be the target man in the final third with Dwight McNeil cutting in from the right.

Manchester United in current form should get the win and progress to the next round. Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Suffers Knee Injury, Joins Long Injury List.

When is Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester United vs Everton match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Old Trafford. The FA Cup match will take place on January 7, 2023 (Friday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Everton match in FA Cup 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports channels since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton match on the SonyLiv app and website and JioTV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2023 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).