Manchester United’s ambition of finishing in the top four has taken a major hit with defeats in the last two games. The Red Devils’ campaign has been marred by injuries to key players and this has prevented Erik ten Hag from making any real progress. Things looked returning to normal at the start of February but defeats to Fulham and most recently to Manchester City means the team is 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa. Next up for them is a home game against Everton where anything other than a victory will all but end their hopes of playing Champions League football next term. Opponents Everton are without a win in their last five and need a few wins in order to guarantee Premier League status. Manchester United versus Everton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 6:00 PM IST. Erling Haaland Equals Sergio Aguero’s Champions League 41 Goals Tally in 37 Matches, Achieves Feat During Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Match .

Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Rasmus Hojlund, and Anthony Martial are the big names missing out for Manchester United. Marcus Rashford is not known for his forward play but he will have to lead the attack again. Antony returns to the starting eleven for the team and he is in dire need of a solid performance.

Idrissa Gueye and Arnaut Danjuma miss out for Everton but could be back in action in the coming weeks. Dele Alli is a long-term absentee though with a groin problem. James Gardener will be keen to do well against his former club and his partnership with Amadou Onana will be crucial in midfield. Dominic-Calvert Lewin is a decent goal scorer and United will need to keep an eye on his moments. UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool Routs Sparta Praha 5-1; AS Roma, AC Milan, Marseille Win; Bayer Leverkusen Escapes With Draw.

When is Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will lock horns with Everton in a home match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, March 9. The match will be played at Old Trafford and it starts at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Fulham match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It should be a game with plenty of chances created by both teams. Manchester United may be struggling again but they have enough quality to secure a win at home this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2024 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).