Manchester United will be eager to keep their outside hopes of winning the Premier League alive when they take on Leicester City at home. With Arsenal dropping points recently and Manchester City not being anywhere near their usual self since the start of the year, the Red Devils feel a string of victories will put them in a three horse race. With 46 points from 23 games, United are currently third and a win this evening will see them close the gap at the top to five points. Erik Ten Haag is doing wonders at United in his first season and with a new ownership around the corner, Manchester United could finally return to its past glory. Opponents Leicester City are 14th in the points table but head into the contest on the back of two victories. Manchester United versus Leicester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST. Manchester United Takeover: Qatar Consortium Launches Bid to Buy Red Devils.

Casemiro will serve the last of his three-game ban for Manchester United and this means Fred and Marcel Sabitzer will line up in midfield. Alejandro Garnacho will likely replace Jadon Sancho on the flanks while Wout Weghorst will continue to lead the attack in the absence of Anthony Martial. Marcus Rashford is the key man for United as his goal scoring form makes him one of Europe’s top forwards.

Harry Souttar and Wout Faes in defence have their task cut out for Leicester City with United set to attack from the onset. James Maddinson will be the key man in attack as he can orchestrate play and try and create chances for Kelechi Iheanacho. Youri Tielemans is back in midfield which should give the visitors some confidence. Elon Musk Interested In Buying Manchester United in A £4.5 Billion Deal: Report.

When is Manchester United vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will host Leicester City in their next match at Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, February 19. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Super League) at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The match between Manchester United and Leicester City will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. You can watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United at home have been a top side this campaign and should secure another win.

