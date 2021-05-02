The European Super League has been creating a lot of controversies. Now, ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool, fans have broken into Old Trafford and are protesting against the Glazers who own the club. The fans have actually been protesting on the pitch for the club's participation in the breakaway European Super League. The Internet is flooded with pictures and videos of the fans protesting against the Glazers. The reports have said that the protestors were removed after they expressed their thoughts. Manchester United will take on Liverpool in EPL 2021 and the match between the two teams has been delayed. European Super League: Barcelona & Manchester United Fans Protest Over Break-Away Tournament.

Reports have further stated that the protestors had entered the tunnel but could not make their way to the changing rooms. As per a report in Irish Times, "At just past 2 pm about 200 individuals are believed to have made their way into the stadium, some carrying flares, with a corner flag being taken from the pitch and paraded outside." Now, let's have a look at the pictures and videos of the protests.

As per reports, at 3.40 pm local time, the EPL reportedly confirmed that they would go ahead with the game but could have a delayed start. The media is kept away from the stadium as of now.

