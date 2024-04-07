Manchester United have hit the low patch again since the end of the international break with dropped points against Brentford and Chelsea. Next up for the Red Devils is a match against the mighty Liverpool at Old Trafford where anything other than a win will all but end their top four hopes. Erik ten Haag recently managed a win against the Reds in the FA Cup but the league is a different challenge altogether. Liverpool needs a win to climb back to the top of the standings with both Manchester City and Arsenal winning yesterday. They will also look to avenge their ouster from the FA Cup. Premier League 2023–24: Arsenal Moves to Top of Points Table, Manchester City Thrashes Crystal Palace 4–2.

Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, and Casemiro picked up injuries against Chelsea and they could miss this tie for Manchester United. Mason Mount is likely to partner Kobbie Mainoo in midfield with Bruno Fernandes as the playmaker. Marcus Rashford and Allejandro Garnacho take their spot on the wings with Rasmus Hojllund the automatic starter as a striker.

Wataru Endo is fit again and should take his place as the central defensive midfielder for Liverpool. Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Diogo Jota are nearing return but this game as come too soon for the trio. Mo Salah loves scoring against Manchester United and it will not be a surprise if he finds the back of the net again. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz should complete the front three for the visitors.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will host Liverpool in what is expected to be a blockbuster Premier League 2023-24 encounter on Sunday, April 7. The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England and it will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).UEFA Will Listen if Euro 2024 Coaches Want Larger 26-player Squads to Lessen Risks from Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get live telecast viewing option of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. For more Manchester United vs Liverpool viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Chelsea vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United have a poor record against Liverpool in recent times, winning just once in their last eleven league meetings. Expect the visitors to secure a win here.

