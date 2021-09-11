Alright then. The stage is set and Old Trafford would once again chant Ronaldo's name aloud as the Portuguese star looks all set to make his second debut for Manchester United when they face Newcastle in a Premier League 2021-22 clash, on Saturday. The match would begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Much talk about this match has been centered on Ronaldo. He has signed his contract as a new player for Manchester United, has had some intense training sessions alongside his new teammates, got back his old iconic CR7 jersey which we wore during his first spell at the club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, might just give him a spot in the starting XI on Saturday. His return has seriously increased Manchester United's bid for the Premier League title this season. Apart from Ronaldo, Ole's side have made some impact signings in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho and this could just be an indication that Manchester United are leaving no stone unturned in getting back their lost glory. Placed third in the table with seven points from three matches, they are expected to win this contest on Saturday against Newcastle, who are 17th. Cristiano Ronaldo Ready for Second Manchester United Debut, Writes ‘Same Place, Same Spirit, New Adventure’ on Instagram (Check Post)

The visitors meanwhile would have their task cut out if they aim to pose a serious threat to Manchester United and spoil Ronaldo's homecoming party. Not that they aren't capable of doing so but based on recent form, it is unlikely that something like that would happen. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

When is Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Newcastle United in Premier League 2021-22 will be the Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will be held on September 11, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United match on Disney+Hotstar. Manchester United are easily the superior team on paper and form and are favourites to win this contest.

