Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Manchester United are in the semi-finals of yet another competition where Sevilla lie in wait. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have lost their previous two semis but will be hoping the UEFA Europa League brings a change in fortunes. With the Red Devils finishing third in the COVID hit English Premier League season and making it to the Champions League, there will no pressure on them but the chance of winning a silverware always drives the squad. Sevilla are masters when it comes to winning the Europa League and it will take a massive effort on part of Manchester United to knock the Spanish team out. Jadon Sancho Transfer News: Manchester United Could Face Three-Way Battle With Barcelona and Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund Star Next Summer.

Nemanja Gudelj has returned to first-team training for Sevilla which gives Julen Loepetegui a complete squad to chose his team from. Lucas Ocampos and Suso on the wings have the capability to stretch the Manchester United defence while Youssef En-Neysri leads the forward line as the lone striker. Former Manchester City man Fernando will be charged up playing against his one-time bitter rivals. Joan Jordan has an impressive work rate and will be tasked to register his presence in both the halves.

Manchester United will likely opt for Sergio Romero in goal in order to avoid the mistake of their FA Cup semis against Chelsea where the Argentine was ignored. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are automatic starters in midfield while the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford come up with the goods in attack. In form striker Anthony Martial has a lot riding on his shoulders and with his exquisite hold up play and an eye for goal, United will feel they are always in with a chance.

When is Manchester United vs Sevilla, Europa League 2019-20 Semi-Final Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United vs Sevilla match in UEFA Europa League 2019-20 will take place on August 17, 2020 (Sunday night). The semi-final match will be played at the Rhein Energie Stadium in Cologne it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Sevilla Europa League 2019-20 Semi-Final Football Match on TV?

Fans can catch the live action of Manchester United vs Sevilla semi-final match live on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2019-20 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the match on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Sevilla Europa League 2019-20 Semi-Final Football Match?

Live streaming of the Manchester United vs Sevilla match will be available on SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network. Fans can either watch the Europa League 2019-20 semi-final match on the SonyLiv app or on the SonyLiv website.

It is a battle of equals in the first semi-final of the Europa League and it will not be a surprise if there are chance far and few between the two clubs. Manchester United just might edge their Spanish opponents out in the end.

