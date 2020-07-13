Manchester United will take on Southampton in the latest round of Premier League 2019-20 fixture. The clash will be played at the Old Trafford on July 13, 2020 (late Monday night). With Chelsea and Leicester City losing their respective games, Champions League qualifications is in Red Devils’ hands now and they will be looking to take a step towards that win a win tonight. Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Manchester United are fifth in the table and a victory tonight will take them to the third spot, behind rivals Manchester City. But a resurgent Southampton side, who are unbeaten in last three Premier League games, will prove to be a tough task for Ole Gunnar Soskjaer’s men. United themselves are on a five-game winning streak and have scored at least twice in those games. MUN vs SOU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

The Saints looked certain to be relegated in October but they have got themselves back together and are now mathematical safe from dropping out of the league. Such has been the Southampton’s recent form that they are just six points away from ninth and a top-half finish will certainly be their objective.

So as the two teams face each other in this vital clash, we take a look at the players who could have a huge impact on the final outcome.

Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese who joined in January, has revitalized Manchester United and his form has been one of the main reasons in the recent rise. Fernandes has been involved in seven goals in his last three games, scoring four times and will be eager to continue that run and add to his tally.

Danny Ings

The Englishman has been the most important player for Southampton this season. The 27-year-old has scored 19 Premier League goals this season and is third in the top scorer's list. With the EPL golden boot in his sight, Ings will be looking to get on the score sheet tonight.

Mason Greenwood

The youngster has been a revelation this season and since the restart has kept early favourite Daniel James out of the starting line-up. Greenwood has scored four goals in his last three United games and also has registered an assist.

Paul Pogba

The Frenchman was injured for most of the season but is fully fit now and has played the entire 90 minutes in the last two matches. Pogba scored in the win against Aston Villa last time around and his partnership with Bruno Fernandes has been

