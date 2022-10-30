Manchester United will look forward to winning three more points when they host West Ham for a clash in the Premier League. The Red Devils have continued their resurgence this season after a terrible start. They are entering this contest on the back of a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol and would aim to continue their momentum. Cristiano Ronaldo is back for them with the star forward scoring against Sheriff. A win for Erik ten Hag and co would take them to the fifth spot, displacing Chelsea, who lost to Brighton a day ago. Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23: Late Goal Seals Famous Win for Jesse Marsch's Side (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

West Ham too had notched up a win in their last match, which came against Bournemouth in the Premier League. David Moyes’ side sit in the 13th spot on the Premier League table and a victory would help them break into the top 10. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will be held on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs West Ham match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2022 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).