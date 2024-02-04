Erik ten Haag’s Manchester United got some much-needed momentum in the English Premier League, when it defeated Wolves in a pulsating encounter mid-week. The Red Devils played brilliant football in that game but once again let the opposition back into the game courtesy some poor defending. It was a stoppage time winner from dynamic midfielder Kobbie Mainoo that got the team all three points. They will now look to build on this result with West Ham United visiting the Old Trafford. Another win and coupled with a few results going their way could see Manchester United right back in the top four race. West Ham United are without a defeat in their last five but have drawn their last three games. They will be a tough nut to crack for the Red Devils. Manchester United versus West Ham United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM. Former Manchester United Midfielder Marouane Fellaini Retiring From Football After 18-Year Career.

Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Allejandro Garnacho seems to be the preferred front three for Erik ten Haag. Casemiro will once again form the double pivot with Kobbie Mainoo while Bruno Fernandes plays as the playmaker. Andre Onana has struggled in goal for the home side but he has the backing of his manager to start the contest.

Said Benrahma has joined Lyon on loan while Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio miss out due to injuries. Jarrod Bowen will lead the attack as the false nine with James Ward-Prowse as the attacking midfielder. Mohammad Kudus and Maxwel Cornet on the wings have pace and trickery about their game to stretch the Manchester United backline.

When is Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United are set to face West Ham in a home match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunay, February 4. The Manchester United vs West Ham match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs West Ham match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs West Ham football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It should be a game with plenty of chances created by both the team. Expect Manchester United to secure a 2-1 win here.

