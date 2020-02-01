Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Manchester United (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Wolves, EPL Match Free Live Streaming Online: Manchester United have an important game coming up against Wolves at home, which will have a tremendous impact on their chances European qualification next season. The Red Devils have been blowing up opportunities to get closer to Chelsea who are occupying 4th and final Champions League place currently. With 34 points from 24 games, Manchester United have had one of their worse seasons in English top-flight football. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got in reinforcements in the winter transfer window and will hope the club has a strong finish to the campaign. Opponents Wolves are an unpredictable bunch who often shock big clubs. They haven't lost at Old Trafford once this term in the FA Cup which will keep United fans interested. Manchester United Vs Wolverhampton - Live Football Score.

Bruno Fernandes has trained with his new team members after making a late move from Sporting Lisbon. It will be interesting to see if the Portuguese international slots in straight away in the playing eleven but with Nemanja Matic suspended, there are high chances of him starting. Anthony Martial and Daniel James along with Mason Greenwood are the front three for the hosts with Juan Mata as the playmaker. Brandon Williams could replace Luke Shaw in the team with the youngster in sublime form.

Wolves have some quality names in the form of Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore who can wreak havoc on any team with their pace and creativity. Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves will marshal the midfield for the visitors, and they can dictate play in both offensive and defensive positions for Wolves. Goalkeeper Rui Patricio needs to have a good game for his side as Manchester United are expected to create a lot of chances. MUN vs WOL Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs Wolves Football Match

Manchester United vs Wolves match in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Old Trafford on February 01, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League encounter on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India and will be live telecasting the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the live action of MUN vs WOL league match.

Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League encounter for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of all Premier League matches, including Manchester United vs Wolves encounter. Manchester United will dominate possession, and if they get an early goal, they should collect the three points with ease.