Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Marcus Rashford's situation at Manchester United. The England attacker has played an important role for Erik ten Hag's outfit so far this season but is yet to pen a new deal, with this current one expiring next June. The United academy product has scored three goals and registered two assists this season. Earlier, there were reports linking him to PSG in the summer transfer window. Benfica 1-1 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Lionel Messi Scores a Stunner As Parisians Share Points (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

According to a report in Football Insider, Arsenal are keeping a tab on Rashford's situation at United. The Red Devils have the opportunity to extend Rashford's contract by 12 months but so far, they have not done it. Should Manchester United not tie down the attacker to a new contract, Rashford may end up joining Arsenal next summer for free, if reports are to be believed. Manchester United might also offer him a new long-term contract.

The Gunners earlier had signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and the move has seemed to work wonders for them in the season so far, with them sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League points table. Manchester United too have made a resurgence after a poor start. The Red Devils had earlier beaten Arsenal in the Premier League this season with Rashford playing a key role in the win.

