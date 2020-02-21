MCFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Mumbai City FC. (Photo Credits: Facebook / Mumbai City FC)

Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will battle it out in the 87th match of the ISL 2019-20. The match will happen at the Mumbai Arena and the two teams will leave no stone unturned to grab this game as it is quite an important match. The winner of the game will walk away with a spot in the playoffs. In this article, we bring you the Dream11 for the match, but for now, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. CFC enter the game with a win against ATK by 3-1 and it’s needless to say that their confidence is on a sky-high. The team is six points away from seal a berth in playoffs. If the team manages to end the game with a draw, they will still have to win the last game. Mumbai City FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

As for Mumbai, they enter the game with a loss against FC Goa by 5-2. A win here would take them directly into the playoffs as they will get 29 points in their kitty. However, if team Mumbai has to qualify, Chennaiyin will have to lose at least one game. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 predictions of the match below:

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) should be your keeper for this match.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should select four defenders in your team and they can be Eli Sabia (CFC), Lucian Goian (CFC), Mato Grgic (MCFC), Pratik Chaudhari (MCFC)

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Lucian Goian (CFC) should be your vice-captain. The other players in your midfield should be Andre Schembri (CFC), Nerijus Valskis (CFC), Modou Sougou (MCFC).

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) should be your captain. The remaining places should be filled by Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) and Diego Carlos (MCFC).

