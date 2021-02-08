Mumbai City FC will lock horns with FC Goa in the Monday clash of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on February 8. Both clubs have been impressive this season and would like to get another victory under their belt. While Mumbai City are leading the team standings with 33 points in 15 games, FC Goa, who are on an eight-match unbeaten run, are holding the fifth position with 22 points in 15 outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for MCFC vs FCG match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although Sergio Lobera’s men have been brilliant overall, they have picked just two wins in their last five games. Those wins too came against Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal who are in the bottom half of the points table. On the other hand, the Gaurs have won three of their last eight encounters with the remaining five matches ending in a draw. Notably, Mumbai City FC emerged 1-0 winners when the two sides met earlier this season, and it will be interesting to see if the table toppers will continue to shine or the Gaurs will come on top. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper for this game.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Saviour Gama (FCG), Seriton Fernandes (FCG) and Mourtada Fall (MCFC) must be the defenders in your team.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Alberto Noguera (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) must be your midfielders.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) can be picked as the forwards in your team.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Igor Angulo (FCG) can fill the vice-captain slot.

