Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, who has been removed as the president of the Jalisco Association of Surveyors and Geomatics Engineers (CITGEJ), has publicly apologised for making a racist “slant-eye” gesture towards popular South Korean content creator Yoon Su-jin, known online as Incocat_t, during a FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match. The incident, which occurred on June 11, 2026, at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico, saw Bernal removed from his leadership position following widespread condemnation after a video of his actions went viral. Japan Football Team Fans Clean Up Stadium After 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands in FIFA World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

The offensive gesture took place as Yoon Su-jin (Incocat_t), who boasts nearly nine million followers across TikTok and YouTube, was filming herself celebrating South Korea’s 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in their opening Group A match of the tournament. Bernal, seated directly behind her, was captured on camera making mocking hand gestures, including the widely recognised “slant-eye” motion, while laughing. Yoon appeared visibly uncomfortable and later shared the footage online, captioning it, "I came all the way to Mexico for the World Cup, but... am I being too sensitive?" and "POV: You traveled across the world for the World Cup… and experienced racism."

Viral Video: Mexican Spectator's Racist Gesture Towards Korean Fan

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Official Apology and Dismissal

The incident rapidly garnered international attention and sparked a fierce backlash across social media platforms. In response to the outcry, Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes posted a video apology on his Instagram account on June 14, 2026, stating, "I sincerely regret everything this situation has caused. I have taken time to reflect on what happened and I understand the responsibility I have in this moment." He further elaborated, "I am not here to justify myself or to debate different interpretations. I am here to acknowledge that this situation has caused discomfort and to express my most sincere apologies in a clear and respectful manner." Marcos Senesi's Girlfriend Kelci-Rose Bowers Captures Heartfelt Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Call-Up Reaction During Holiday (Watch Video).

Video: Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes Issues Apology

#Viral 🙅🏻‍♀️ Luego de la polémica generada por un video en el que fue captado realizando gestos racistas contra una aficionada de Corea del Sur, Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes difundió un mensaje público para ofrecer disculpas por su comportamiento. A través de un video, Bernal… pic.twitter.com/tTTeZ3cqA2 — QR Ahora - Quintana Roo Ahora (@QRAhora) June 14, 2026

Bernal also announced his resignation from his role as president of CITGEJ, emphasising that the matter was "entirely personal" and that he would "accept all consequences." The Jalisco Association of Surveyors and Geomatics Engineers had already launched an internal review and confirmed his removal from the post by June 14, 2026, expressing deep regret over the incident.

FIFA and national football associations are continually urged to implement more robust measures to combat discrimination, ensuring that major sporting events remain inclusive and respectful for all attendees and participants. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing need for vigilance against racism in all its forms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Yoon Su-jin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).