Mexico vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Match

The wait is over! The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicks off with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in a Group A encounter at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This highly anticipated curtain-raiser is a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener and promises an engaging start to the tournament. Mexico, with home advantage and strong recent form, will be looking to dominate from the outset against a South African side aiming to surprise. Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Mexico vs South Africa Match Details

Detail Information Match Mexico vs South Africa, Group A, Match 1 Competition FIFA World Cup 2026, Group Stage Date Thursday, June 11, 2026 (local Mexico City time) Kick-off 2:00 PM (Mexico City time) / 3:00 PM ET / Fri, June 12, 12:30 AM IST Venue Estadio Azteca (Mexico City Stadium), Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico vs South Africa Expected Lineups

Mexico (4-3-3/4-2-3-1): Raul Rangel; Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Gilberto Mora; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega.

South Africa (4-2-3-1): Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya, Aubrey Modiba; Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole; Oswin Appollis, Themba Zwane, Tshepang Moremi; Lyle Foster.

Mexico vs South Africa Dream11 Fantasy Football Picks

Given Mexico's strong form, home advantage, and superior squad depth, our Dream11 picks lean heavily towards El Tri. Their attacking players are expected to be key beneficiaries, while their robust defence offers excellent clean sheet potential. Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in India.

Goalkeeper: Raul Rangel (MEX) – Expected to start and with Mexico's solid defensive record, a clean sheet is highly probable.

Defenders:

Cesar Montes (MEX) – A central defensive anchor and a threat from set-pieces.

Johan Vasquez (MEX) – Forms a strong partnership with Montes at the back.

Jesus Gallardo (MEX) – An experienced left-back known for his defensive work rate and occasional offensive contributions.

Midfielders:

Edson Alvarez (MEX) – The captain and midfield general, crucial for breaking up play and initiating attacks. Expect high points from tackles and interceptions.

Roberto Alvarado (MEX) – A creative attacking midfielder who can provide goals and assists from wide areas.

Teboho Mokoena (RSA) – South Africa's key midfielder, capable of winning possession and distributing. A good differential for potential defensive points.

Forwards:

Raul Jimenez (MEX) – Mexico's primary goal threat, proven scorer, and likely on penalty duties.

Alexis Vega (MEX) – Offers pace and creativity on the left wing, capable of both scoring and assisting.

Lyle Foster (RSA) – South Africa's main attacking outlet. If Bafana Bafana are to score, he is the most likely candidate.

Captain Pick: Raul Jimenez (MEX) – His goal-scoring prowess and big-game experience make him the top choice for captaincy.

Vice-Captain Pick: Edson Alvarez (MEX) – A consistent performer who offers a strong points floor through defensive actions and leadership.

Budget Differentials:

Julian Quinones (MEX) – If he starts ahead of Alexis Vega, he's a proven goalscorer with good recent club form.

Oswin Appollis (RSA) – A lively attacker for South Africa who could grab an unexpected goal or assist if they manage to break through.

Israel Reyes (MEX) – A versatile defender who could offer clean sheet points and potentially some offensive upside if he plays higher up. FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription.

Players to Avoid:

South African Defenders (e.g., Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Makhanya) – Mexico's strong attack and home advantage make clean sheets unlikely for South Africa, limiting the fantasy potential of their defenders.

Mexico is the clear favorite in this opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Prioritizing their key attackers and solid defenders in your fantasy XI should set you up for a strong start to the tournament. While South Africa will undoubtedly fight hard, overcoming El Tri's home advantage and form will be a monumental task.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).