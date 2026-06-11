Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicks off today, Thursday, June 11 (June 12 as per IST), with co-hosts Mexico facing off against South Africa in the Group A opener. All eyes will be on the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City as El Tri aims for a strong start to their campaign on home soil. Prediction markets, particularly Polymarket, are already buzzing with activity, offering a clear outlook on the probabilities for this intriguing fixture. Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.

Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Polymarket Analysis

According to the latest data from Polymarket prediction markets, Mexico is a strong favorite to secure three points in their opening match. The market currently assigns Mexico an approximate 69.5% probability of victory. A draw is seen as a less likely outcome, with a probability hovering around 20.5%. South Africa, making their return to the World Cup stage after a 16-year absence, faces an uphill battle, with Polymarket indicating just a 10.5% chance of an upset win. These figures underscore the market's confidence in Mexico's ability to leverage their home advantage and recent form.

Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Details

This Group A clash is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, with kickoff at 3:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) / 12:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) / 8:00 PM British Summer Time (BST). For viewers in India, the match begins on Friday, June 12, at 12:30 AM IST, while Australian fans can tune in on Friday, June 12, at 5:00 AM AEST. The historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a venue that has hosted two previous World Cup finals, provides the backdrop for this encounter. FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete Football WC Time Table.

Mexico vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

Mexico and South Africa have a limited but notable history of four international encounters. Mexico holds a superior record with two wins and two draws against Bafana Bafana. Their most memorable meeting came at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where South Africa, as hosts, played Mexico to a 1-1 draw in the tournament's opening game in Johannesburg.

Date Competition Home Team Score Away Team Oct 6, 1993 Friendly Mexico 4-0 South Africa Jun 7, 2000 US Nike Cup Mexico 4-2 South Africa Jul 8, 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup Mexico 1-1 South Africa Jun 11, 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa 1-1 Mexico

Recent Form and Team News

Mexico enters the tournament in solid form. Under the guidance of head coach Javier Aguirre, El Tri boasts an experienced squad featuring legendary 40-year-old goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, midfield maestro Edson Álvarez, and prolific striker Raúl Jiménez. The altitude of Estadio Azteca (2,200 meters above sea level) is also expected to play a significant role, providing a home advantage for Mexico.

South Africa, managed by Hugo Broos, secured their spot at the World Cup. Key players for Bafana Bafana include captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, midfielder Teboho Mokoena, and forward Lyle Foster. South Africa's last World Cup appearance was as hosts in 2010, where they famously drew with Mexico in the opening game.

Where to Watch Mexico vs South Africa Live Streaming Online

Football fans globally can catch the action through various broadcasters and streaming platforms.

Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms India Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, DD Sports (select matches) Zee5 UK BBC One, ITV1, ITV4, STV (Scotland) BBC iPlayer, ITVX, STV Player (Scotland) USA FOX, FS1 (English), Telemundo, Universo (Spanish) Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV (English), Peacock (Spanish) Australia SBS, SBS VICELAND SBS On Demand

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway, all indications from prediction markets suggest a challenging start for South Africa against a formidable Mexican side playing in front of their fervent home crowd. While upsets are always a possibility in tournament football, the data firmly positions Mexico as the overwhelming favorite to secure a crucial opening victory in Group A.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).