Mexico vs South Africa: Predicted Lineups FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially begins on Thursday, June 11, 2026 (), with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in a Group A encounter at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The match is scheduled for a 2:00 PM local time kickoff (Mexico City), translating to Friday, June 12, 12:30 AM IST. Mexico enters the tournament in formidable form, having gone unbeaten throughout 2026, including a triumph in the 2025 Gold Cup and impressive friendly victories over Ghana, Australia, and Serbia. Mexico vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Match.

Meanwhile, South Africa secured their place in the tournament by topping their CAF qualifying group in October 2025. This opening fixture is a repeat of the 2010 World Cup curtain-raiser, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Mexico: Banking on Home Advantage and Attacking Prowess

Under manager Javier Aguirre, Mexico is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, aiming to leverage their offensive firepower and the fervent home support. Raúl Rangel is predicted to start in goal, despite the veteran Guillermo Ochoa's presence in the squad for a record sixth World Cup appearance.

The defensive line is anticipated to feature Israel Reyes at right-back, César Montes and Johan Vásquez as the central defensive pairing, and Jesús Gallardo on the left flank. Captain Edson Álvarez will anchor the midfield, providing a crucial shield for the defense, alongside the creative talents of Álvaro Fidalgo and the youthful Gilberto Mora.

Upfront, the attacking trio is expected to comprise Roberto Alvarado on the right wing, the prolific Raúl Jiménez leading the line, and Alexis Vega operating from the left. Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Expected Mexico Starting XI (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Raúl Rangel

Defenders: Israel Reyes, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (C), Álvaro Fidalgo, Gilberto Mora

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Alexis Vega

Key Players for Mexico:

Edson Álvarez: The captain is pivotal in midfield, breaking up play and dictating tempo.

Raúl Jiménez: Mexico's primary goal threat, expected to lead the attack.

Alexis Vega: Provides pace and creativity on the left wing.

South Africa: Seeking an Upset with Defensive Solidity

South Africa, managed by Hugo Broos, is likely to adopt a 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasizing defensive organization and looking to hit Mexico on the counter-attack. Captain Ronwen Williams, a crucial figure, is expected to start in goal.

In defense, Khuliso Mudau is anticipated at right-back, with Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya forming the central defensive partnership. Aubrey Modiba, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, is expected to start at left-back. Olwethu Makhanya has earned a place in South Africa's 2026 World Cup squad.

The midfield pivot will likely feature the experienced duo of Sphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena. Further forward, Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, and Tshepang Moremi are expected to provide attacking impetus, supporting the lone striker Lyle Foster, who is considered South Africa's main attacking threat. FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription

Expected South Africa Starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (c)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya, Aubrey Modiba

Midfielders: Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena

Attacking Midfielders: Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi

Forward: Lyle Foster

Key Players for South Africa:

Ronwen Williams: The captain and goalkeeper provides leadership and crucial saves.

Teboho Mokoena: A dynamic midfielder, vital for controlling the tempo and providing defensive cover.

Lyle Foster: The Burnley striker is Bafana Bafana's primary offensive weapon.

Head-to-Head Record

Mexico and South Africa have met four times in international football. Mexico holds the edge with two wins, one draw, and one loss against Bafana Bafana.

Competition Date Home Team Score Away Team Friendly Oct 06, 1993 Mexico 4-0 South Africa US Nike Cup Jun 07, 2000 Mexico 4-2 South Africa CONCACAF Gold Cup Jul 08, 2005 South Africa 2-1 Mexico FIFA World Cup (Group) Jun 11, 2010 South Africa 1-1 Mexico

As the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 officially begins, all eyes will be on Mexico City as two determined nations clash. While Mexico carries the weight of home expectations and strong recent form, South Africa will be looking to spring a surprise and make a statement in Group A.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).