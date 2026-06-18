Mexico vs South Korea Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A is set for a thrilling showdown as co-hosts Mexico take on South Korea on Friday, June 19, at 6:30 AM IST. This high-stakes match, held at the Guadalajara Stadium in Guadalajara, will see two sides fresh off opening wins battle for early qualification to the Round of 32 and a commanding position in the group standings. Drone Intercepted By Mexican Military Near South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Camp Ahead of Mexico Clash.

Match Details

Match Mexico vs South Korea Stage Group Stage Group Group A Kick-off (IST) Fri, Jun 19, 6:30 AM IST Venue Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara Status TIMED

Recent Form and Key Storylines

Mexico enters this fixture with significant momentum, having secured a dominant 2-0 victory over South Africa in their opening match. El Tri's confidence is further boosted by a strong run of three consecutive wins in their World Cup preparations, including a 2-0 win over Ghana, 1-0 against Australia, and a resounding 5-1 triumph over Serbia. Playing on home soil adds to their advantage. However, they will be without key centre-back César Montes, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the previous game against South Africa.

South Korea, meanwhile, displayed resilience in their opening fixture, coming from behind to clinch a 2-1 victory against Czechia. The Taegeuk Warriors enjoyed an unbeaten qualifying campaign, showcasing their aggressive and energetic style of play. While their star players like Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae, and Lee Kang-in are pivotal, some have been battling fitness issues or inconsistent club form, which will be a factor to watch. This encounter is not just about advancing; it's a direct contest for the top spot in Group A.

Expected Lineups (Probable)

Mexico (4-3-3): Jose Rangel (GK); Israel Reyes, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo (DEF); Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez (MID); Julian Quiñones, Raul Jimenez, Roberto Alvarado (FW).

South Korea (3-4-2-1): Kim Seung-Gyu (GK); Lee Han-Beom, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Gi-Hyuk (DEF); Seol Young-Woo, Hwang In-Beom, Paik Seung-Ho, Lee Tae-Seok (MID); Lee Kang-In, Lee Jae-Sung (ATT MID); Son Heung-Min (FW).

Fantasy XI Suggestions

Considering recent form, goal-scoring potential, and midfield dominance, here’s a balanced Dream11 / Fantasy Football XI for this crunch tie:

Goalkeeper: Jose Rangel (MEX) - Expected to start and with Mexico's home advantage, a clean sheet is a possibility.

Defenders: Kim Min-Jae (KOR) - A formidable centre-back, crucial for South Korea's defense and a threat from set-pieces. Edson Alvarez (MEX) - Dropping into defense due to Montes' suspension, he offers defensive solidity and leadership. Johan Vasquez (MEX) - A reliable presence in the Mexican backline.

Midfielders: Lee Kang-In (KOR) - PSG's creative force, capable of goals and assists. Hwang In-Beom (KOR) - Scored and assisted in the last match, an energetic presence. Brian Gutierrez (MEX) - A potential differential, known for set-pieces and goal contributions. Roberto Alvarado (MEX) - An attacking midfielder who can provide pace and unpredictability.

Forwards: Son Heung-Min (KOR) - The undisputed talisman, lethal finisher, and set-piece taker. Raul Jimenez (MEX) - Mexico's primary goal threat and penalty specialist. Julian Quiñones (MEX) - Scored in the opener and offers a strong attacking presence. Elye Wahi Barred From Entering Canada For Ivory Coast vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Game Amid Match-Fixing Investigation.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain: Son Heung-Min (KOR) - His ability to create and score, coupled with penalty duties, makes him a prime captain choice.

Vice-Captain: Raul Jimenez (MEX) - Leading the line for Mexico, he's a consistent goal threat and penalty taker.

Budget Differentials

Seol Young-Woo (KOR): A wing-back with attacking upside, offering good value.

Oh Hyeon-gyu (KOR): Scored in the opening match as a substitute and could provide a budget-friendly attacking option if he gets more minutes.

Players to Avoid

César Montes (MEX): Suspended after a red card in the previous match.

Guillermo Ochoa (MEX): While a veteran, Jose Rangel is expected to start in goal.

This match promises to be an intense affair, with both teams eager to consolidate their strong starts and vie for an early spot in the knockout stages. Careful consideration of form, lineups, and individual brilliance will be key to a successful fantasy football outing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).