Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has shortlisted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for current boss Ronald Koeman. The lawyer-cum-politician, who is aiming for a second stint as Barcelona president and is a favourite to win the presidential election, wants the former La Masia graduate and Pep Guardiola’s assistant to take over the Catalan club and guide it back to its glory days. Arteta was appointed the Arsenal manager in 2019 and guided the club to a FA Cup title and also the Community Shield win over Premier League champions Liverpool in his first year. Pedri Injury Update: Barcelona Star To Be Out For Few Weeks After Leaving Sevilla Win on Crutches.

Laporta had made Guardiola the Barcelona coach during his first stint at the club as president back in 2008. That appointment changed Barcelona’s history and made them European giants again. The 58-year-old is said to have been impressed with Arteta’s work at Arsenal and wants the Spaniard to return to his boyhood club and replace Koeman as the head coach. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Argentine Open To Staying At Barcelona.

Koeman, who was appointed by erstwhile president Josep Maria Bartomeu, has failed to land a trophy so far in his maiden season at the club. Barcelona lost the Supercopa de Espana to Real Betis and are already behind in the La Liga title race. They have to overturn a 1-4 defeat to PSG from the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 and are also 0-2 down to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

According to reports, Arteta could replace the Dutchman at the helm at Camp Nou if Laporta becomes the next president of the Catalan club. Arteta has already impressed many with coaching at Arsenal. The Gunners have often struggled this season but the Spaniard has somehow found a way to draw them out of trouble with good results in between.

