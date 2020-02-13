MIL vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final: Tips to Pick Best Team for AC Milan vs Juventus Football Match

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With a Serie A title out of their grasp, AC Milan will hope to beat defending league champions Juventus who they face in the semi-finals of Coppa Italia 2019-20. Juventus will travel to San Siro for the 1st leg of the 2019-20 Coppa Italia semis hoping to overcome their shock defeat to Verona in the weekend with an emphatic victory. Milan too lost in their previous game – a 2-4 defeat in the Milan derby to Inter despite leading 2-0 at the break. The Coppa Italia 2019-20 remains their only hope of a silverware this season and Stefano Pioli’s men have done well to reach the final four. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestion to pick a best Dream11 Team for MIL vs JUV Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final encounter, please scroll down. Juventus Coach Maurizio Sarri Responds to Speculations of Lionel Messi Linking Up With Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus are still missing experienced pros in Giorgio Chiellini (knee), Sami Khedira (knee), Danilo (hamstring) and Federico Bernardesch (calf) through injuries. Chiellini’s absence was clearly visible in the shock 1-2 loss to Verona, with the home teams coming from a goal down with 20 minutes remaining to beat the Serie A champions. AC Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final 1st Leg Live Telecast & Streaming Details.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s form will, however, give an under pressure Maurizio Sarri some respite. The Portuguese superstar has now scored in his 11th successive game for the Bianconeri. AC Milan, on the other, have all of their key players available. Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from illness and found the net in the Derby Della Madonnina. Midfielder Ismael Bennacer is also expected to start.

AC Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – Gianluigi Buffon (JUV) will also be playing but has long his supernatural power. We will, therefore, go for the young Gianluigi Donnarumma (MIL) as our goalkeeping choice.

AC Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Juventus duo Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Juan Cuadrado (JUV) will be joined by AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli (MIL) in a three-man defence.

AC Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Young Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer (MIL) has been a player to watch for AC Milan and should be picked as he bound to start. Hakan Calhanoglu (MIL) is pivotal to Milan creativeness. They will be joined by summer signing Adrien Rabiot (JUV) and Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV).

AC Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) are big match players and the latter is also on a scoring streak. They will be joined by the diminutive Argentine genius Paulo Dybala (JUV).

AC Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gianluigi Donnarumma (MIL), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Alessio Romagnoli (MIL), Ismael Bennacer (MIL), Hakan Calhanoglu (MIL), Adrien Rabiot (JUV), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV).