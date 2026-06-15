Mohamed Salah's Birthday Special: A Look at Liverpool Legend's Career As He Turns 34

Today, June 15, 2026, marks the 34th birthday of Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian phenom who has redefined what it means to be a modern forward. Born in Nagrig, Egypt, in 1992, Salah has captivated audiences worldwide with his electrifying pace, clinical finishing, and unparalleled consistency, solidifying his status as one of the greatest players of his generation. Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Early Career and European Breakthrough

Salah began his professional journey with El Mokawloon in Egypt before making the move to Europe with Swiss club Basel. His talent quickly shone through, leading Basel to two Swiss Super League titles in 2012-13 and 2013-14. After a brief stint with Chelsea, he reignited his career in Italy with Fiorentina and then AS Roma, where his goal-scoring prowess truly began to blossom, attracting the attention of English giants Liverpool.

Becoming the 'Egyptian King' at Liverpool

Joining Liverpool in June 2017, Salah became the club's first Egyptian player and immediately made an impact, scoring on his Premier League debut against Watford. Since then, he has been an integral part of Liverpool's resurgence, earning the moniker 'Egyptian King' from adoring fans. He holds the distinction of being the all-time top foreign goalscorer in the Premier League and the all-time top African goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League.

Salah's time at Anfield has been incredibly fruitful, marked by numerous team and individual accolades:

Major Team Honours with Liverpool:

Premier League: 2019-20, 2024-25

2019-20, 2024-25 UEFA Champions League: 2018-19

2018-19 FA Cup: 2022

2022 EFL Cup: 2022, 2024

2022, 2024 FA Community Shield: 2022

2022 UEFA Super Cup: 2019

2019 FIFA Club World Cup: 2019

Key Individual Milestones & Awards:

Achievement Year(s) Details Premier League Golden Boot Multiple times Won in 2017-18 (record 32 goals in a 38-game season), 2024-25 (29 goals), and shared in 2018-19 and 2021-22, for a record-equalling four times. PFA Players' Player of the Year Multiple times Awarded a record three times, including 2017-18, 2021-22 and 2024-25. FWA Footballer of the Year Multiple times Awarded three times in 2017-18, 2021-22 and 2024-25, equalling Thierry Henry's record. Premier League Player of the Season Multiple times Awarded in 2017-18 and 2024-25. Premier League Playmaker of the Season 2021-22, 2024-25 Awarded with 13 assists in 2021-22 and 18 assists in 2024-25. CAF African Footballer of the Year 2017, 2018 FIFA Puskás Award 2018 For his goal in the Merseyside derby. Liverpool's All-Time Premier League Top Scorer 2023 Surpassing Robbie Fowler. First to 200 Goals for Liverpool 2023 Fifth player in club history. First PL Player to Win Golden Boot, PoTS, Playmaker in Single Season 2024-25 Achieved this unprecedented feat with 29 goals and 18 assists.

A Lasting Legacy

As Salah celebrates his 34th birthday, his impact extends beyond individual accolades and team trophies. His 2024-25 season saw him set a new record for most combined goals and assists in a 38-game Premier League campaign, with 29 goals and 18 assists. In March 2026, Salah announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season, marking the conclusion of an extraordinary chapter at Anfield. With 255 goals in 435 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool by March 2026, his legacy as one of the club's all-time greats is cemented. Beyond the pitch, Salah is revered for his charitable work in his native Egypt, contributing to schools and hospitals.

Mohamed Salah's journey from a promising talent in Egypt to a global football icon is a testament to his relentless dedication and unparalleled skill. As he steps into his 34th year, the football world eagerly awaits the next chapter in the illustrious career of the 'Egyptian King'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).