It is time for the Indian football’s version of the El Clasico as the Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan clash with East Bengal in the Indian Super League. Mohun Bagan head into the game on the back of three defeats which does not bode well for their confidence. They have managed 19 games from 10 games, to sit at 5th in the points table. Much of their early momentum has been lost to this dip in form and the team will now have to pull themselves from this rut. Opponents East Bengal are without a defeat in their last five matches but that includes four draws. While scoring goals was a problem in the league, the team scored plenty of it in the Super Cup en route to a famous win. Mohan Bagan versus East Bengal will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, Head-to-Head and Other Things You Need to Know About Kolkata Derby.

Manvir Singh had a poor outing with India in the Asian Cup in Qatar and he will be eager to get back to his usual best in the league with Mohan Bagan. Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos will be his partner in the attacking third. Anirudh Thapa is the key man in midfield for the team and his ability to break up play, makes him special.

Naorem Mahesh Singh on the wings will be the creative outlet for East Bengal, looking to set up Nandhakumar Sekar in the opposition box. Cleiton Silva is another key member of the attack for East Bengal and he has come up with the goods in the past. Saul Crespo and Jose Pardo in midfield will look to maintain the tempo of the contest.

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against East Bengal FC in the ISL 2023-24 on Saturday, February 3. The highly-anticipated Kolkata derby will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and it starts at 7:30 pm (Indian Standard Time). . ISL 2023–24: Roy Krishna’s Brace Helps Odisha FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal match will be available for live telecast on Sports 18 3, VH1 and VH1 HD channels (English commentary), Sports 18 Khel (Hindi commentary), Surya Movies, News18 Malayalam (Malayalam commentary) and DD Bangla (Bengali commentary). For Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal live streaming online, scroll below.

How to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 Football Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of the Viacom18 network, will provide Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match live streaming. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch live action of this match. For watching the live streaming internationally, OneFootball is the place to platform to use. East Bengal in current form should find little difficulty in coming up with all three points against Mohun Bagan.

