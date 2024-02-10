Hyderabad are in a spot of bother this season in the Indian Super League, with the club rock bottom in the points table and currently undergoing a major financial crisis. They face Mohun Bagan in an away tie, on the back of a four-game losing streak. It has not just been the poor results but also the manner of defeats for Hyderabad that is concerning. The squad seems to have lost confidence and they are in dire need of a positive result. Mohun Bagan on the other hand are fifth in the table and a playoff spot is well within their grasp. Mohun Bagan versus Hyderabad will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. Odisha FC Play Out 1–1 Draw Against FC Goa To Maintain Supremacy on ISL 2023–24 Points Table.

Armando Sadiku will lead the attack for the hosts and he heads into the game on the back of a goal-scoring performance against East Bengal. Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad are the key men in midfield for them. The duo can dictate the tempo of the contest with their slick passing range.

Odisha thumped Hyderabad 0-3 in the last game and their defence led by Alex Saji and Mohammed Rafi need to lift their game significantly, to avoid another poor performance. Makan Chothe is their creative genius but needs his midfielders Joao Victor and Lalchhanhima Sailo to maintain the hold of possession to have an effect. Hyderabad FC Staff Raise Banner Demanding Salary During ISL 2023–24 Match Against FC Goa, Removed From Stadium by Security; Video Goes Viral.

When Is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to host Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 10. The MBSG vs HFC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, commonly known as the Salt Lake stadium at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 Khel (Hindi Commentary, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Both sides are known for not taking too many risks from the onset and this approach will need a change if they are to move up the points table. Mohun Bagan will dominate this game from the onset and should secure a routine 2-0 win here.

