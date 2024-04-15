The ISL 2023-24 league stage has finally entered it's deciding stage. The league stage has only one game left and it is the league shield decider between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. After 21 round of games, MBSG are positioned third in the league table with 45 points. MCFC on the other hand has 47 points and a draw in this game will ensure a second consecutive league shield title and a ticket to the AFC Champions League Two Group stages. Stakes will be higher for MBSG who will push for a win while MCFC, who are much clinical and consistent will be cautious and might be using the momentum of MBSG against their own good. ISL 2023–24: Indian Super League Final on May 4; Playoffs Begins From April 19.

Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh has delivered consistently for Mumbai City FC. Supported by a robust midfield of Alberto Noguera, Apuia and Van Nieff, they have stretched the opposition defence and has been clinical in front of the goal. With in-form Jorge Pereyra Diaz at top, their offence is lethal. For MBSG, their biggest strength is the quality of individuals they have. Be it Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Joni Kauko to Manvir Singh, they ooze individual brilliance all over the pitch, For them the challenge would be to impose the individual prowess over the advanced tactics and discipline of Mumbai City FC.

When Is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant host Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Monday, April 15. The MBSG vs MCFC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mom or Coach? Video of a Mother Guiding and Instructing Young Indian Footballers Goes Viral On Social Media.

Where To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC. For Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to see the live action. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. It is most likely going to be a attacking and open game and MCFC is likely to be crowned shield champions with a 2-2 draw.

