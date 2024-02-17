Mohun Bagan will be looking for their third win on the bounce when they take on NorthEast United in the Indian Super League. The Kolkata giants have 26 points from 13 games and currently occupy the third spot in the league. As things stand, they are firmly in the race to finish in the top four but with Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters also in the hunt, the team can ill afford to drop their guard. North East United have also been solid of late, without a defeat in their last four matches. They head into the game on the back of an important win over East Bengal. Mohun Bagan versus NorthEast United will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 5:00 pm IST. ISL 2023–24: Dimitri Petratos’ Lone Goal Helps Mohun Bagan Super Giant End End FC Goa’s Unbeaten Run.

Dimitri Petratos came up with a late winner against FC Goa in the last game for Mohun Bagan, a game where they showed great resolve right till the very end. Héctor Yuste and Subhasish Bose in the back three have been brilliant for the side. Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdel Samad will team up in midfield to establish the home side’s dominance.

Tomi Juric scored a brace while playmaker Nestor Albaich was also on the scoresheet in NorthEast United’s win over East Bengal. Redeem Tlang on the left wing is heavily involved in the attacks while Jithin Madathil Subran occupies the opposite flank. Macarton Louis Nickson and Mohammed Ali Bemammer make up the midfield pair. ISL 2023–24: Punjab FC Suffer Heavy Defeat Against 0–4 Jamshedpur FC at Home.

When Is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to go up against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 17. The MBSG vs NEU match is set to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, commonly known as the Salt Lake stadium at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 SD/HD, Sports 18 3 (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 Khel (Hindi Commentary, only for MBSG vs NEU match), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United contest. For MBSG vs NEU live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Mohun Bagan at home will prove to be too strong an opposition and should secure a routine win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2024 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).