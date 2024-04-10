With Columbus Crew and Club America advancing to the semifinals, all eyes are set on the remaining four quarterfinal teams of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when they play Monterrey for a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. At Chase stadium, Inter Miami took a lead last week on Tomás Avilés’ 19th-minute goal. But after a change in personnel and tactics, Monterrey went ahead when Maximiliano Meza scored in the 69th and Jorge Rodríguez in the 89th titling the two-legged fixture in favour of the Mexican giants. Fan Invades Pitch to Click Selfie With Lionel Messi During Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

The LIGA MX Side, Monterrey are five-time champion of the tournament, considered as strongest team in the tournament. After a loss in the first leg, the Herons will not only have to win the match but potentially they'll also have to overturn Monterrey's advantage in away goals in the case of a tie. Pushed to their limits due to suspensions and injuries, this is a match that will test just how much Messi can pull the Herons to glory. Winning the competition would net a place in the Club World Cup. Here are viewing options for the Monterrey vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal match.

When is Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

The match between Monterrey vs Inter Miami will be played at Estadio BBVA stadium in Mexico. The exciting match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM on April 11 Indian Standard Time (IST) Lionel Messi Key in Decision To Remain Argentina Boss, Says Manager Lionel Scaloni.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match?

Major League Soccer and South American Football are gaining huge popularity around the world. With increased viewership and also interest from fans, both competitions are reaching new highs. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 matches in India. Check out live streaming options for the Monterrey vs Inter Miami match.

How to Get Live Streaming of Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match?

Although fans cannot watch the live coverage of Inter Miami vs Monterrey on TV, live streaming of Inter Miami vs Monterrey on Apple TV and the Fancode App. Live streaming of the match is chargeable depending on the region.

