2018 World Cup finalists Croatia begin their campaign in Qatar with a game against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The trend in the early days of this edition of the World Cup is that the lower-ranked teams have made themselves compact and tough to beat. We have already witnessed Argentina going down to Saudi Arabia and this will make Croatia more alert. Zlatko Dalic's men topped their qualification group ahead of Russia and while some of their star players are probably playing their last World Cup tournament, there is a good mix of youth and experience. Morocco took the play-off route to make it to Qatar where they defeated CAF 5-2 on aggregate. They did well in Russia four years ago, famously coming close to beating Spain. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Abdelhamid Sabiri will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the contest while Abdessamad Ezzalzouli is ruled out with a hamstring injury. Youssef En-Nesyri is the lone man up top for the African nation with Sofiane Boufal playing behind him. Hakim Ziyech may be struggling for form at the club level, but is a certain starter when it comes to playing for his national team.

Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol and Borna Sosa make up the back four for Croatia. Their midfield features some of the best in the business in Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic. Marko Livaja will be tasked with getting the goals for the team with Ivan Perisic providing crosses from out wide. Today's Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for November 23.

When is Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium. The game will be held on November 23, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Morocco vs Croatia (MOR vs CRO), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Morocco vs Croatia (MOR vs CRO), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Croatia will find it tough breaking down Morocco but may still manage to secure a narrow 0-1 win and gain three important points.

