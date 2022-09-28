Brazil have produced some of the greatest players to ever grace the sport and many of them have created numerous goal-scoring record. Modern superstar, Neymar, has been Selecao's poster boy in recent years. The 30-year-old is now close to becoming the nation's all-time leading scorer as he catches up with the great Pele on the list of most goals for Brazil. Brazil 5-1 Tunisia, International Friendly: Neymar, Raphinha Score in Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Neymar Jr has been in sensational form for Brazil and got himself on the scoresheet in a friendly fixture against Tunisia. The PSG superstar scored from the spot in the first half as Tite's men registered a 5-1 victory to continue their charge towards the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With this striker, Neymar Jr has now scored 75 goals for the Brazil national team and is now only behind Pele on the goal-scorer's list. The Selecao has seen some great strikes like Ronaldo, Romario and Zico among others but none of them have scored more goals for the national team than the PSG star.

Most Goals for Brazil National Football Team

Player Goals Pele 77 Neymar 75 Ronaldo Nazario 62 Romario 55 Zico 48

Neymar Jr missed the 2021 edition of the Copa America due to injury but is for now and will have high hopes for the upcoming World Cup. The Brazilian superstar has a great chance of surpassing Pele's record and becoming his country's all-time leading scorer during the showpiece event in Qatar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2022 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).